Police respond to separate firearms incidents at 2 Minneapolis bars early Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — Two Minneapolis bars dealt with incidents involving firearms early Sunday.

No one was shot at either bar, but police arrested one man and recovered multiple guns.

At Spring Street Tavern in northeast Minneapolis, a man fired four shots around 1 a.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. No one was hurt in the shooting, but a patron suffered minor injuries "in the commotion that resulted," police said.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man, who they say fired the shots after arguing with bar staff. A bouncer and bar patrons held the man down until police arrived.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to the 4th Street Saloon on the city's north side due to "unknown trouble," MPD said.

Security told police they found multiple handguns in the bar. Police said they recovered three handguns, two of which were equipped with auto sears and one of which had been reported stolen. No one was arrested.

Both incidents are being investigated.