Man dies after shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died at a hospital early Sunday several hours after being shot on Lake Street in south Minneapolis, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

WCCO

Responding officers found a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening gunshot wounds. They gave him aid before paramedics arrived and took him to Hennepin Healthcare. He died at that hospital "several hours later," police said.

The man has not been identified.

Police have made no arrests and say they are investigating.

READ MORE: Man hospitalized after being shot in Brooklyn Park