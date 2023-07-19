Police report string of garage burglaries in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department said there's been "an increase in burglaries to garages" in south Minneapolis over the past week.
In a message to 3rd Precinct residents, the department reported 15 recent garage burglaries.
Police said the most common reported stolen items were bikes, tools and lawn equipment.
READ MORE: Minneapolis nonprofit's new space targeted by burglar: "This is all for the kids"
The burglaries occurred on the following blocks, police said:
- 5500 Portland Avenue
- 6100 Third Avenue South
- 4900 Clinton Avenue
- 3700 18th Avenue South
- 3400 Park Avenue
- 3900 11th Avenue South
- 3300 Clinton Avenue
- 5200 15th Avenue South
- 3100 Oakland Avenue
- 3100 3rd Avenue South
- 3700 Portland Avenue
- 3000 11th Avenue South
- 4000 52nd Avenue South
- 4200 18th Avenue South
- 3000 12th Avenue South
The department also offered tips for preventing these burglaries: lock your garage, don't leave a remote opener inside your car and increase lighting in your alley and around your home.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.