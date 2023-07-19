Police report string of garage burglaries in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department said there's been "an increase in burglaries to garages" in south Minneapolis over the past week.

In a message to 3rd Precinct residents, the department reported 15 recent garage burglaries.

Police said the most common reported stolen items were bikes, tools and lawn equipment.

The burglaries occurred on the following blocks, police said:

5500 Portland Avenue

6100 Third Avenue South

4900 Clinton Avenue

3700 18th Avenue South

3400 Park Avenue

3900 11th Avenue South

3300 Clinton Avenue

5200 15th Avenue South

3100 Oakland Avenue

3100 3rd Avenue South

3700 Portland Avenue

3000 11th Avenue South

4000 52nd Avenue South

4200 18th Avenue South

3000 12th Avenue South

The department also offered tips for preventing these burglaries: lock your garage, don't leave a remote opener inside your car and increase lighting in your alley and around your home.