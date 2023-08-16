Police: Pursuit of armed carjacking suspects ends with crash in Brooklyn Center, 2 arrests

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Two armed carjacking suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that began in Brooklyn Park and ended with a crash in Brooklyn Center, police said.

Brooklyn Park police say officers were dispatched just after midnight Wednesday to the 5600 block of 69th Avenue North on the report of an armed carjacking. A woman reported that two male suspects threatened her with a gun when she was getting into her vehicle.

Police in Brooklyn Center later located the vehicle being driven by the suspects near Brooklyn Boulevard and Highway 100. The driver attempted to flee when police attempted a traffic stop, but crashed.

Several suspects ran from the vehicle. One juvenile male suspect was immediately taken into custody by police, while two others fled on foot. A second adult suspect was located after a search.

Police continue to investigate the incident.