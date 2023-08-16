Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Pursuit of armed carjacking suspects ends with crash in Brooklyn Center, 2 arrests

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 16, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Aug. 16, 2023 01:52

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Two armed carjacking suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that began in Brooklyn Park and ended with a crash in Brooklyn Center, police said.

Brooklyn Park police say officers were dispatched just after midnight Wednesday to the 5600 block of 69th Avenue North on the report of an armed carjacking. A woman reported that two male suspects threatened her with a gun when she was getting into her vehicle.

Police in Brooklyn Center later located the vehicle being driven by the suspects near Brooklyn Boulevard and Highway 100. The driver attempted to flee when police attempted a traffic stop, but crashed.

RELATED: Minnesota's sentencing guidelines upped for first-degree carjacking

Several suspects ran from the vehicle. One juvenile male suspect was immediately taken into custody by police, while two others fled on foot. A second adult suspect was located after a search.

Police continue to investigate the incident. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 6:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.