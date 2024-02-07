Police: Person broke into Brooklyn Park house after woman didn't answer door

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating after someone broke into an occupied house Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a woman had been inside her house on the 5400 block of 89th Crescent Avenue when an unknown person was knocking on her door and ringing the door bell. She did not answer the door.

A short time later, the woman allegedly heard a noise inside the house. She went to check on it and found a person inside. She fled her home and called 911, police say.

Upon arrival, officers found signs of forced entry through a window and set up a perimeter. As a result, traffic was disrupted on Regent Parkway and nearby roads.

Officers used a PA to call out to the suspect, but did not receive a response. The Brooklyn Park SWAT responded and performed a tactical search of the residence.

Police determined the suspect was no longer inside and had left shortly before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported in the incident.