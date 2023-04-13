Watch CBS News
Police: Man attacked by 4 dogs in Brooklyn Center, undergoing emergency surgery

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A north metro man has a long road to recovery after four dogs attacked him Thursday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department says its officer responded to a report of a dog attack near the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North.

Officers arrived to find four dogs attacking a man in a backyard. They deployed a less lethal round, striking at least one dog, while the other dispersed back into the residence, police said.

ftohs9awcaanmyr-1.jpg
Brooklyn Center Police

According to BCPD, the victim had most of his clothing ripped off and had extensive bites on the majority of his body. He was intubated at the scene and transported to a hospital, where he immediately went into surgery.

All of the dogs involved were transported to Pets Under Police Security, also known as PUPS, and are quarantined until they undergo the dangerous dog evaluation process.

The condition of the victim is unknown, but police say he will likely be hospitalized for several weeks.

