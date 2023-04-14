Man attacked by 4 dogs in Brooklyn Center dies

Man dies after four dogs attack him in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A man who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Brooklyn Center Thursday afternoon has died.

Brooklyn Center police say a neighbor called at around 12:45 p.m. to report that four or five dogs were attacking someone.

When police arrived to the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North, they deployed a less lethal round. It struck at least one dog, and the others dispersed back into the residence.

The man had most of his clothing ripped off and had "extensive bites on most of his body," police say. He was intubated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Four American pit bull terriers are in quarantine pending a dangerous dog process and further investigation.

The residents of the home were not the dog owners, and the victim was a family member who was taking care of the dogs, according to police.