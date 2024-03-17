Police: Man, 22, shot during attempted robbery in Minneapolis

Man, 22, shot while walking his dog in Minneapolis

Man, 22, shot while walking his dog in Minneapolis

Man, 22, shot while walking his dog in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 22-year-old man was shot while walking his dog early Sunday morning during an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred on the 2900 block of Fremont Avenue South around 2:23 a.m. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

MORE NEWS: 2 women hospitalized after central Minnesota crash

The victim's girlfriend began to transport him to the Hennepin County Medical Center but she pulled over at Hennepin Avenue and North 13th Street and called 911. Emergency medical services transported the man to hospital the rest of the way.

MPD says officers canvassed the area where the shooting is said to have happened but could not find a crime scene.

The incident is under investigation. There have been no arrests.