2 women hospitalized after central Minnesota crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Two women were injured in a crash in central Minnesota Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of county roads 4 and 17 in Douglas County, the sheriff's office there said.

A 58-year-old woman driving a Buick Encore failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Chevy Equinox, the sheriff's office said.

The 58-year-old and the 20-year-old woman driving the Equinox were both injured and taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

