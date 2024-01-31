Police: Juvenile struck, killed by Metro Transit bus driver in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — An investigation is underway after a juvenile was fatally struck by a Metro Transit bus driver in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Transit police, the bus driver reported shortly after 6 a.m. that they had struck a pedestrian on northbound County Road 81, south of 71st Avenue. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and began life-saving efforts on the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m. No other details have been given on the victim.

RELATED: Fire breaks out at St. Paul homeless encampment

Police say the bus driver will be placed on administrative leave as police investigate, as well as undergo drug and alcohol testing. Police say they believe it was an accident.

Metro Transit police will be reconstructing the crash and leading the investigation, with help from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The medical examiner in Hennepin County will be releasing the victim's identity and cause of death at a later time.