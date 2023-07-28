Watch CBS News
Police investigating after man seriously injured in St. Paul shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is suffering from a life-threatening injury following a shooting Friday afternoon in St. Paul. 

Police say that the victim walked to a convenience store on the 500 block of White Bear Avenue after being shot around 3:30 p.m. The store staff called the police for help.

Officers arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper chest. Medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital.

Investigators say they are trying to determine where the crime happened and the circumstances around the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight, just over a mile away.

