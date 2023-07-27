Man shot dead in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.
Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Earl Street and 3rd Street East
Check back for more details in this developing story.
MORE NEWS: Law enforcement on alert for impaired drivers as marijuana becomes legal, plan to boost drug experts
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.