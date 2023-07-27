Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot dead in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.  

St. Paul Police

Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Earl Street and 3rd Street East

Check back for more details in this developing story.

July 27, 2023

