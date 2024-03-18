Watch CBS News
2 killed in crash on Highway 22 in southern Minnesota

By Anthony Bettin

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. — A crash on Highway 22 in southern Minnesota Sunday evening killed both drivers involved, authorities said.

A driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading north on the highway in Kasota Township and collided with a driver in a Dodge Charger going the other way, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Both drivers, 53-year-old Michael Hoffman of Mankato and 20-year-old Dwan Long of Jordan, died at the scene, the patrol said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 12:08 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

