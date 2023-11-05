"Police impersonator" reported in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. — Authorities say a man was impersonating a police officer in the southern Minnesota city of Waseca Saturday morning.

The city's police department said a man wearing a black outfit, tan vest and a "duty belt with various accessories," stopped at a home on the 500 block of Second Street Northwest shortly before noon.

He said he was there for a noise complaint and left after a brief time.

The department said he was driving a black Ford SUV with a light bar and spotlight. The vehicle also featured Waseca police graphics, though not the official ones the department uses.

Anyone who sees the impostor is asked to call 911 immediately. The Waseca Police Department gave the following tips for identifying its officers: "All of our patrol officers wear blue uniforms with Waseca police eagle patches on each sleeve, a name tag on the right chest and a badge with a title and badge number. All of our regular patrol cars are clearly marked with blue and white graphics with an American flag incorporated into the rear side of the blue stripe. We strip all old squad cars of equipment and graphics before being sold."

Waseca is about 70 miles south of the Twin Cities.