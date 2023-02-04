Police identify victims in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities identified two of three men who were found dead inside a truck in an alleged murder-suicide Wednesday evening in Bloomington.

Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined. The two men from Buffalo were father and son.

The identity of the third man has not been released, but police said he was a "business associate."

According to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.

