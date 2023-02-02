Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lot

Police: 3 found dead inside truck at Bloomington parking lotget the free app
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Bloomington police are investigating after three men were found dead in a truck in a parking lot Wednesday evening. Police believe it was a murder-suicide.
According to police, officers responded to a pickup truck parked inside a business lot located on France Place and Minnesota Drive, which is near the restaurant Smack Shack. Officers were told there was someone slumped over inside the truck.
Three men were found dead from gunshot wounds in the truck, police said.
In an update later Thursday morning, Police Chief Booker Hodges said the people included a father, son and business associate. None of the men were from Bloomington.
"This appears to be a tragic murder suicide for some people who at this point have some business financial dealings," Hodges said.
Police say there is no danger to the public and they are not seeking anyone else.
The identities of the deceased will not be released until the medical examiner finishes the autopsies.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details are limited, but police are expected to provide an update later in the morning, so check back as more information becomes available.
-
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.