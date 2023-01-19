Watch CBS News
Police identify teenager fatally shot in North Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police Thursday revealed the identity of the 15-year-old boy shot and killed late last week on the city's northside.

Police found Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen car that crashed into a snowbank around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North just a couple blocks from where Dzubay-Percy crashed.

Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.

Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.

