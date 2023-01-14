Watch CBS News
Crime

Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police respond to 3 metro shooting Friday evening
Police respond to 3 metro shootings Friday evening 00:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.

The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Police say they found a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.

Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.

According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 9:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.