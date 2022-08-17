Police identify deceased victim in Sunday George Floyd Square shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police have identified the man who died after being shot at George Floyd Square on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Rodger, 25, of Las Vegas, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died from his injuries.

Another victim in his 20s is in the hospital will life-threatening injuries.

This is the city's 58th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).