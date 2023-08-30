Police: Fire broke out at Woodbury residence during domestic assault investigation

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police in Woodbury say a 24-year-old woman is in custody following a domestic assault incident that also included a house fire.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic assault at a residence on the 1700 block of Manning Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. Police say she was uncooperative with officers before being arrested on the warrant and obstructing the legal process.

According to police, as investigating officers and involved parties were standing in the driveway, an explosion followed by flames came from the residence. No individuals are believed to have been in the residence, but there may have been a dog inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.