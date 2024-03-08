16-year-old boy taken into custody after bomb threat at Pine City H.S.

PINE CITY, Minn. — Officials in Pine City say a teenager is in custody after a bomb threat Thursday.

According to a joint statement form Pine City Public Schools and the Pine County Sheriff's Office, a student was overheard saying that they had a bomb while walking with other students to the gymnasium for a school assembly. When school staff were notified, the Pine County Sheriff's Office was notified.

St. Paul police, along with a bomb squad and K-9 unit, were called to assist "for extra precaution," officials said.

Law enforcement searched the area and later determined the bomb threat was not credible. Officials say a 16-year-old boy was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

"All students are accounted for and safe, and we took this action out of an abundance of caution," the school district and sheriff's office said in a statement.

All activities after school were canceled, but students resumed classes Friday morning.