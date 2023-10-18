Police: 8 dogs found dead on Grey Cloud Island in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. -- Authorities in the east metro are investigating after a police officer discovered multiple dead dogs over the weekend.

Cottage Grove Police say an officer found eight deceased dogs left in the tree line along Grey Cloud Island Drive near Grey Cloud Island Trail around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The department says the location is "alongside the road where the 'porta potty' is placed between the large culvert and bridge on Grey Cloud Island."

All the dogs are said to have been a of the smaller variety, including a Schnauzer and other similar sized white dogs that could have been a terrier breed.

MORE NEWS: 2-year-old accidentally shot by another child in backseat of car in southern Minnesota

Officers say they believe the dogs ranged from puppy age to adult and had been left recently.

The Animal Humane Society is assisting in the investigation.

Police encourage anyone who may have seen a vehicle stopped near the area or know someone know missing several dogs like those described to contact Officer Tony Vue at 651-458-6052 or tvue@cottagegrovemn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

CGPD says it will provide an update in the investigation on Wednesday.