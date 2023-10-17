2-year-old accidentally shot by another child in backseat of car in southern Minnesota

FAIRMONT, Minn. — A 2-year-old is reportedly in the hospital after an accidental shooting in southern Minnesota over the weekend.

According to KEYC in Mankato, officials say a 2-year-old child was accidentally shot by a 4-year-old child in the backseat of a car in Martin County on Sunday.

Officials confirmed with KEYC that the 4-year-old got a hold of a loaded firearm in the backseat before accidentally firing it, striking the 2-year-old.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office responded to the motorist who was heading towards Fairmont for medical care. The 2-year-old was given treatment at the scene before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The 2-year-old's condition is unknown.

No arrests have been announced. The sheriff's office says their investigation is complete, according to KEYC.

WCCO has reached out to the Martin County Sheriff's Office for more.