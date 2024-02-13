Police are piecing together the head-on crash that hurt 5 high school-age teens

Faribault, Minn. — Police are piecing together clues to a crash that hurt five teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18. The teens were riding in two pickup trucks that hit head-on last weekend in Faribault.

"It does rock you," said Joel Olson, the principal of Faribault High School.

Four of the teens are FHS students and three are Faribault High School hockey players.

Olson says he feels like all the students at school are part of his family.

"When something happens to them, we feel that," said Olson.

One of the drivers and his girlfriend were airlifted to the Twin Cities with broken bones, according to the boy's hockey coach, Jake Dickison.

Three of the teens in the crash play hockey for Faribault High School. Dickison told WCCO one of their games this weekend was canceled as the team is shaken up.

RELATED: 5 teens injured in head-on crash in Faribault, including 3 high school hockey players

"The kids on the hockey team were up at the hospital too when we were up there and I think it was good for them to see their teammates and their friends, albeit they were pretty banged up," Olson said.

Two of the kids have been released from the hospital. Olson says the other two are expected home by the end of the week.

"It's just a reminder to all of us that life's fragile and we have to be thankful for each day, and help our kids as they're developing that the choices they make need to be smart ones," Olson said. "So we'll keep reminding our kids that every day."

Police are determining whether or not there will be any criminal charges stemming from the crash.

Authorities don't believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.