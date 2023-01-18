Georgia police arrest teen, his mother in connection to deadly Mall of America shooting

Police announce arrest of teen accused in deadly Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON Minn. – Law enforcement says they tracked down a teenage suspect Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Johntae Hudson inside Mall of America last month.

Hudson, 19, was gunned down inside Nordstrom two days before Christmas.

Bloomington police say the suspect was found 1,000 miles away at a home in Decatur, Georgia. They say his mom drove him there, so officers also arrested her.

An officer stands inside Nordstrom at the Mall of America after a shooting on Dec. 23, 2022, in Bloomington, Minnesota. Abbie Parr / AP

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges shared a message Tuesday evening to young people committing crimes.

"I don't want to hand out orange jumpsuits. I want you to get high school graduation gowns," Hodges said. "You are better than this."

The 17-year-old will be extradited back to Minnesota. Police say they matched the shell casings from the mall shooting to several others in the Twin Cities over the last year or so.

Chief Hodges says he expects even more arrests to come.

Another teenager accused of killing Hudson is already in custody.