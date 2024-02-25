Police: Altercation in south Minneapolis led to "ramming of vehicles"

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say an altercation in south Minneapolis resulted in people ramming one another's vehicles early Sunday morning.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of 28th Street West shortly before 3 a.m. They found a man in his 30s with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was transported to HCMC for treatment.

Police say preliminary information indicates an altercation happened near the 2600 block of Lyndale Avenue between the injured man, a woman and another man. The altercation escalated to the "ramming of vehicles" and physical assaults.

Police also reported property damage to a building the injured man ran to where they originally found him.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.