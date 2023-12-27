Police: Alexandria theft suspect was wearing distinctive jacket with yellow scorpion

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Police in Alexandria are asking for the public's help in identifying a thief who broke into a business on Christmas Eve.

According to police, officers were called at 8:19 p.m. to the report of a break-in at Brothers Market, located on the 600 block of McKay Avenue South.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect approach the front door with "what appears to be a firearm," police said. When the suspect realized the business was closed and locked, they left and returned with a brick. They then smashed the glass of the front door with the brick to gain entry.

Alexandria Police Department



"Various items were stolen and the suspect quickly fled the scene," police said.

Pictures of the suspect show that they were wearing a very distinctive jacket featuring a yellow scorpion — similar to the one actor Ryan Gosling wore in the 2011 movie "Drive."

"If anyone knows or has known anyone with this jacket or wearing this jacket, we are asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect and any accomplices connected to this incident," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.