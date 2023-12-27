3 teens charged in Waite Park aggravated robbery

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Three teenagers are now charged in connection to a robbery in Waite Park last month.

According to police, the incident occurred on Nov. 6 at around 11 a.m. near the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. There, three male suspects wearing ski masks approached a female victim, pushed her to the ground and took her purse.

The suspects fled after the robbery and it took weeks to locate them, police said.

Two male suspects, ages 13 and 15, were arrested two weeks later after authorities found them tampering with motor vehicles on Waite Avenue North, according to police. They are both from Waite Park.

Another boy, a 15-year-old from Brooklyn Park, was located and arrested on Dec. 19.

Police say all three have been charged with felony aggravated robbery.