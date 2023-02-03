Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.

Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.

Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.

On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.