Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 3, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Feb. 3, 2023 01:28

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.

Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.

Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.

On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 2:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.