Police: 2 men injured in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say two people were injured in a shooting in the East Phillips neighborhood late Thursday evening.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's third precinct were called to the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South shortly after 6 p.m. on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, police say officers found two men in their twenties with apparent gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. They were transported to HCMC.

The two men allegedly ran to a nearby community center after the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

MPD is investigating.