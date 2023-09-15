Police: 17-year-old arrested after threat made outside Edina High School

EDINA, Minn. -- Edina police say a 17-year-old boy is in custody in connection to threats made outside Edina High School.

Both Edina High School and Valley View Middle School switched to online learning Friday after a "credible threat" was made the night before, school officials said.

Police later confirmed early Friday afternoon that a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Minneapolis in connection to the threats.

According to police, the boy took a Snapchat video of himself in the parking lot of the school. In the video, he had a handgun and an extended magazine in his lap. The words "Come outside, b----" was written in the caption and the end of the video showed the doors of the school, police said. He then left the school grounds.

The video was reported to police around 8 p.m. Thursday. An investigation that involved Edina police, Minneapolis police and the FBI worked to identify the boy overnight. They later located and arrested the boy on the 1500 block of East Franklin Avenue.

The boy is not a current or former student at the school, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.