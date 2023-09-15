NEXT Drive: I-35 southbound closed near Lakeville due to serious crash

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Serious crash closes southbound I-35 south of Twin Cities
Serious crash closes southbound I-35 south of Twin Cities 01:00

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A serious crash in southern Minnesota has shut down a stretch of Interstate 35 Friday morning. 

According to transportation officials, southbound lanes of the interstate are closed near 210th Street West in Lakeville. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officials said the road is expected to be closed for the next four hours. 

snapshot-2023-09-15t064631-868.jpg
MnDOT

The crash was between a semi and a pickup truck, officials confirmed with WCCO, but the extent is unknown. 

Northbound lanes were initially affected, too, but now all northbound lanes are open. 

Also Friday morning, a crash is impacting traffic on northbound Highway 169 in Brooklyn Park, between Interstate 94 and 63rd Avenue North. 

This is a developing story, so check back for more. 

