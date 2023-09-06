Vape pens partly to blame for sewage backup at Plymouth's Armstrong H.S., spokesperson says

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Classes at a west metro high school have been canceled Wednesday due to a sewage backup.

Armstrong High School in Plymouth posted a message about the cancellation on its website.

"The primary concern at this time is possible contamination from sewage, as well as a very bad smell in some parts of the building," Principal Erick Norby said. "Needless to say, this is a huge disappointment and couldn't have happened at a worse time."

The school said Buildings B and C are affected, including the kitchen and dish room. After-school activities will go on as scheduled in Building A.

In an update early Wednesday afternoon, a school representative told WCCO that officials believe the backup was caused by paper towels, bathroom wipes and vape pens.

READ MORE: Students return to school with free lunches assured, but school resource officers not guaranteed

According to the school representative, cleanup has been completed, but spaces where sewage backed up are still being sanitized. An inspection is expected Wednesday afternoon to determine if classes will resume Thursday.