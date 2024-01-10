Plymouth reverses course, approves plans for Eagle Brook megachurch

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A megachurch at the heart of controversy has found a home in a new location.

Eagle Brook Church originally wanted to build another location in Plymouth, but the City Council said no. However, Tuesday night after several hours of debate, the council changed its mind.

Families in Plymouth were against the construction because of the church's size. Neighbors tell WCCO they're concerned the church will lessen the amount of green space and drive out wildlife. They're also worried about traffic.

A view of another Eagle Brook location. WCCO

Even after the City Council's decision, community members were vocal in their opposition. More than a dozen residents spoke out against the church's construction Tuesday night. Shouts of "shame on you" and "that's embarrassing" were heard during the council meeting.

The approval comes after lawyers for Eagle Brook Church said they would sue Plymouth if the city wouldn't let them build. The land is located in northwest Plymouth just off Chankahda Trail, which is just north of Wayzata Meadow Ridge Elementary School and near dozens of homes.

Eagle Brook Church gave this statement to WCCO Wednesday morning:

We are glad that the Plymouth City Council has reconsidered our application and approved our proposal for a campus along Chankahda Trail. We have been a part of this community for more than five years, hosting services two miles away at Wayzata High School. We look forward to continuing to serve the community and reaching people for Christ.

Eagle Brook Church has 10 locations across the Twin Cities area.