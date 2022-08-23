Plymouth police: Missing 74-year-old man was last seen riding bike

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police in Plymouth are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen riding his bike.

He was last seen around noon near the 17000 block of 9th Avenue North around noon on Tuesday. He was wearing a blue helmet and is known to ride his bike on the Luce Line Trail.

Authorities suspect he might have dementia.

The helmet pictured is not the helmet the man was wearing when he went biking on Tuesday. Plymouth police

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 952-258-5321.