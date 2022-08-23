Plymouth police: Missing 74-year-old man was last seen riding bike
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Police in Plymouth are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 74-year-old man who was last seen riding his bike.
He was last seen around noon near the 17000 block of 9th Avenue North around noon on Tuesday. He was wearing a blue helmet and is known to ride his bike on the Luce Line Trail.
Authorities suspect he might have dementia.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 952-258-5321.
