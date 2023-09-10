Watch CBS News
Plymouth police arrest driver for ghost gun, fentanyl pills after single vehicle crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Plymouth police arrested a driver involved in a single vehicle crash after a ghost gun and fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. 

Officers responded to a call about a single vehicle crash. After making contact with the driver, officials say they found a "ghost gun" -- a gun with no serial number -- on the floorboard of the vehicle. 

When officers searched the driver they also found fentanyl pills located on his person. 

The driver was arrested for the gun, pills, and a DWI. 

There is no other information regard the single vehicle crash at this time. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

September 10, 2023

