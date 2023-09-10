Plymouth police arrest driver for ghost gun, fentanyl pills after single vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Plymouth police arrested a driver involved in a single vehicle crash after a ghost gun and fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle.
The incident occurred on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a call about a single vehicle crash. After making contact with the driver, officials say they found a "ghost gun" -- a gun with no serial number -- on the floorboard of the vehicle.
When officers searched the driver they also found fentanyl pills located on his person.
The driver was arrested for the gun, pills, and a DWI.
There is no other information regard the single vehicle crash at this time.
