Plymouth police arrest driver for ghost gun, fentanyl pills after single vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Plymouth police arrested a driver involved in a single vehicle crash after a ghost gun and fentanyl pills were found in the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday night.

Tonight officers responded to a single vehicle crash. Upon making contact with the driver, a “ghost gun” (gun with no serial number) was located on the floorboard. During a search incident to arrest, fentanyl pills were located on his person. He was arrested for these offenses,… pic.twitter.com/utyfHI1giw — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) September 10, 2023

Officers responded to a call about a single vehicle crash. After making contact with the driver, officials say they found a "ghost gun" -- a gun with no serial number -- on the floorboard of the vehicle.

When officers searched the driver they also found fentanyl pills located on his person.

The driver was arrested for the gun, pills, and a DWI.

There is no other information regard the single vehicle crash at this time.