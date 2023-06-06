Pitcher Maddie Wihlm leads Maple Grove softball to state tourney

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Going around the infield, Maple Grove softball has more under than upperclassmen.

"Every day my nerves got to me and I was scared, like if I didn't play well I would let down my team," ninth grader Ruby Gouette said.

Gouette had next to no varsity experience before this season. Now, she's a starter and a fixture in the lineup for one of Minnesota's best teams. The Crimson are the No. 2 seed in Thursday's AAAA state tournament.

"But, as the year went on everyone was so nice to me and we bonded as a team and even if I messed up they pulled me right back up," Gouette said.

MORE NEWS: MSHSL reinstates Cambridge shot-putters after coach's accidental omission

Though very young, the Crimson are led by a senior, North Dakota State-bound pitcher Maddie Wihlm.

Maddie Wihlm CBS

"Just giving 100% of what I can give is more important to me than actually having the numbers of strikeouts, it's what I can do to make the team most successful with what I have," Wihlm said.

She went 19-2 this season, with 10 shutouts and two no-hitters.

"The pitching at the state tournament is unmatched. It's the top eight teams, the top eight pitchers in the state," said junior center fielder Alissa Wernz. "So I think our hitting is gonna really have to be on. Maddie takes care of herself."

Wihlm led Maple Grove to a 72-run differential this season. She'll be at the helm at state. The Crimson play Farmington in the quarterfinal round.

"This is our opportunity to show them where we're really at and who we really are," said head coach Jim Koltes. "The whole softball community is watching at this point. We've got our chance to go after 'em."

Fresh or familiar, the final tournament feels the same.

"So overly excited," Gouette said. "I can't wait to play as hard as I can."