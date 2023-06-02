MSHSL reinstates Cambridge shot-putters after coach's accidental omission
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Controversy has been avoided after two Cambridge-Isanti girls' shot-putters were ruled ineligible for their section meet Friday.
The girls' names were not on the roster submitted to the Minnesota State High School League. After a review, the league ruled in their favor Thursday, and they have been re-instated for the meet.
"One coach unintentionally failed to enter any student-athletes into the shot-put event. This failure to enter student-athletes into the event was not a clerical error. The coach did not discover the omission until after seeding was complete," said league officials.
