Pink heading back to the Twin Cities in October

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Pink will be bringing back her show that blends music and high-flying stunts to St. Paul this fall.

On Monday, Xcel Energy Center announced in partnership with St. Paul-based Circus Juventas that Pink will play at the venue on Friday, Oct. 18. It's part of her North American tour, called Pink Live 2024. The show includes special guests The Script and KidCutUp.

"Fan demand to see P!NK's breathtaking live show is not slowing down. The touring powerhouse sold nearly three million tickets and grossed a staggering $350 million throughout last year's dates across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand," a press release said.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 12: Pink performs at Spectrum Center on November 12, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Getty Images



Pink's 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, which had a stop at Target Field in Minneapolis, was one of the top-grossing tours of the year, Billboard reports.

Tickets for the St. Paul show will go on sale on Friday at LiveNation.com.

Pink is known for hits like 2010's "Raise Your Glass" and 2008's "So What."

NOTE: CBS News video is from Oct. 22, 2023