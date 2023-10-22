Watch CBS News

How Pink trains for aerial performances on stage

On her world tour, the pop singer showed off her skill as an acrobat, dangling from silk ropes without a safety net. 60 Minutes visited her California home to see how she trains for her nail-biting, aerial act.
