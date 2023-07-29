Picture perfect weekend draws crowds to Loring Park Art Festival

MINNEAPOLIS -- Loring Park Art Festival's 23rd year could very well be its most picturesque.

Cooler temperatures and a #Top10WxDay welcomed the more than 140 artists and thousands of visitors Saturday afternoon.

NEXT Weather: Humidity drops, cooler temps for #Top10WxDay

"It's great," said Isaac Blaine-Sauer, who attended the festival. "To actually be able be outside and not feel like you're dying of heat exhaustion [is amazing]."

Artists say the great weather gives them an advantage.

"It's great for everybody," said artist Jill Whitney Birk. "We rely on the crowds. If it's really awful weather, the crowds don't show and we don't sell."

"The park looks great, and the artists work looks really stunning around the pond. It's a perfect day," said the event's assistant director Cindy Jacobson. "Our goal is to give the artists a place to how and sell their work. That's our passion."

The Loring Park Art Festival continues Sunday at 10 a.m.