Photo shows once-in-a-lifetime comet streaking across Minnesota sky

MINNEAPOLIS — A rare comet is passing by Earth this month and a Minnesotan had a chance to capture a snapshot of it Sunday night.

Otsego, Minnesota D. Dexbana

This photo, taken in Otsego by D. Dexbana, shows C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS streaking across the night sky.

According to NASA, the comet has an 80,000 year orbit. This year, it's approaching the inner solar system for the first time in documented history. On Oct. 12, it came within 44 million miles of Earth, marking its nearest approach until its distant return.

It was discovered by astronomers at an observatory in China last year, NASA says. Peak visibility occurred last week, but astronomers say it may be possible to see it through the end of the month.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the comet can be seen with the naked eye for the next few days. After that, you'll need binoculars.

