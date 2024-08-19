Phil Donahue, daytime talk show pioneer, dies at age 88

Phil Donahue, the celebrated daytime talk show host who pioneered the television staple, has died, his publicist confirmed to CBS News. He was 88.

Donahue died Sunday night surrounded by his wife, actor Marlo Thomas, and his sister, children and grandchildren, his publicist said in a statement.

He died peacefully after a long illness, the statement said, without providing additional details.

President Biden awarded Donahue the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year. The White House called "Donahue" one of the most influential television programs of its time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.