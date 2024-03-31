Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Family of missing Minnesota man Peter Martin rally in Duluth

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Family of missing man Peter Martin rally in Duluth
Family of missing man Peter Martin rally in Duluth 00:55

DULUTH, Minn. — A northern Minnesota family hopes more can be done in the search for 31-year-old Peter Martin, who went missing three weeks ago.

Martin's family held a rally Saturday outside the Gerald W. Heaney Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse in Duluth, where FBI offices are located.

They fear foul play may have led to his disappearance, and they want the FBI to get involved in the search. They also want more urgency from the Fond du Lac Police Department. Martin is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

RELATED: New Minnesota license plate will help fund rewards for info on missing and murdered Indigenous people

peter-martin.jpg
Peter Martin WCCO

"They're not handling this the proper way," said cousin Colleen Martin. "They need actual law enforcement that knows how to handle something like this, and it's not Fond du Lac police."

Fond du Lac Band Chairman Kevin Dupuis stands by the police investigation and says they have activated an emergency operations center. That requires all divisions of the tribal nation to donate available resources to Martin's search.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension plans to meet with tribal leaders next week to discuss the case.

MORE NEWS: Family, community searching for missing 18-year-old Maple Grove man

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on March 31, 2024 / 12:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.