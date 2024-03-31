Family of missing Minnesota man Peter Martin rally in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A northern Minnesota family hopes more can be done in the search for 31-year-old Peter Martin, who went missing three weeks ago.

Martin's family held a rally Saturday outside the Gerald W. Heaney Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse in Duluth, where FBI offices are located.

They fear foul play may have led to his disappearance, and they want the FBI to get involved in the search. They also want more urgency from the Fond du Lac Police Department. Martin is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

"They're not handling this the proper way," said cousin Colleen Martin. "They need actual law enforcement that knows how to handle something like this, and it's not Fond du Lac police."

Fond du Lac Band Chairman Kevin Dupuis stands by the police investigation and says they have activated an emergency operations center. That requires all divisions of the tribal nation to donate available resources to Martin's search.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension plans to meet with tribal leaders next week to discuss the case.

