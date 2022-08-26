Watch CBS News
Crime

Person detained at Mall of America after armed robbery, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mall of America shooting suspects arrested
Mall of America shooting suspects arrested 00:31

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Not long after the Mall of America was placed on lockdown due to a shooting incident, officials report that an individual was robbed at gunpoint inside the mall Friday.

The incident happened at a mall store -- Lids -- roughly around noon.

Officials with the mall say that security apprehended the suspect outside of the store "without incident," and turned him over to the Bloomington Police Department.

The 28-year-old suspect was carrying a rifle. Investigators say that he had robbed Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

"Due to the prompt response by the security team, the suspect was taken into custody immediately therefore Mall of America did not issue a lockdown," a spokesperson for the mall said.

It's not clear how much the suspect made off with from his victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for the latest.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 2:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.