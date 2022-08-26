Person detained at Mall of America after armed robbery, officials say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Not long after the Mall of America was placed on lockdown due to a shooting incident, officials report that an individual was robbed at gunpoint inside the mall Friday.

The incident happened at a mall store -- Lids -- roughly around noon.

Officials with the mall say that security apprehended the suspect outside of the store "without incident," and turned him over to the Bloomington Police Department.

The 28-year-old suspect was carrying a rifle. Investigators say that he had robbed Twin City Pawn in Minneapolis earlier in the day.

"Due to the prompt response by the security team, the suspect was taken into custody immediately therefore Mall of America did not issue a lockdown," a spokesperson for the mall said.

It's not clear how much the suspect made off with from his victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for the latest.