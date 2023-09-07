Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Girl Scout troop honors Penny Thompson, 7, killed while riding her bike in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Girl Scout troop honors Penny Thompson, 7, killed while riding her bike in Minneapolis
Girl Scout troop honors Penny Thompson, 7, killed while riding her bike in Minneapolis 00:33

MINNEAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of 7-year-old Penelope "Penny" Thompson, who was fatally struck by a car while riding her bike near her south Minneapolis home Monday.

Police say the car's driver stopped immediately and tried to help Penny, but she died from her injuries. Criminal charges are not expected.  

RELATED: Girl on bike killed by driver in south Minneapolis; "No criminality suspected," police say

10p-vo-fly-penny-thomps-wcco3zja-1.jpg
Penny Thompson GoFundMe

On Tuesday, Penny's Girl Scout troop released a balloon in honor of their friend.

GoFundMe accounts have already raised about $30,000 for her family. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.