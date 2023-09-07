Girl Scout troop honors Penny Thompson, 7, killed while riding her bike in Minneapolis

Girl Scout troop honors Penny Thompson, 7, killed while riding her bike in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of 7-year-old Penelope "Penny" Thompson, who was fatally struck by a car while riding her bike near her south Minneapolis home Monday.

Police say the car's driver stopped immediately and tried to help Penny, but she died from her injuries. Criminal charges are not expected.

On Tuesday, Penny's Girl Scout troop released a balloon in honor of their friend.

GoFundMe accounts have already raised about $30,000 for her family.