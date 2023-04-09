Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 47 in Spring Lake Park

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Spring Lake Park.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was standing in the roadway on Highway 47 south of 81st Avenue Northeast. A driver in a Ford Taurus struck the man just before 11 p.m., "causing fatal injury," the patrol said.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, and her passenger were uninjured.

The state patrol has not yet publicly identified the deceased man.

Multiple agencies, including the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Spring Lake Park Police Department and Fridley Police Department, responded.