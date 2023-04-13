Barton Osgar, 57, identified as pedestrain hit and killed on Highway 47
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed last Saturday in Spring Lake Park.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Barton Ross Osgar, 57, was standing in the roadway on Highway 47 south of 81st Avenue Northeast when a driver in a Ford Taurus struck him just before 11 p.m.
The driver, a 29-year-old woman, and her passenger were uninjured.
The incident is still under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.