Pedestrian killed in northern Minnesota hit-and-run, patrol says

DEER RIVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northern Minnesota Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Highway 6 near Deer River Township, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Few other details about the crash were available, but the patrol said dense fog may have been a factor.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 218-735-3729.