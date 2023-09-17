Pedestrian killed in northern Minnesota hit-and-run, patrol says
DEER RIVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northern Minnesota Sunday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Highway 6 near Deer River Township, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Few other details about the crash were available, but the patrol said dense fog may have been a factor.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 218-735-3729.
