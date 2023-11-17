Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Pedestrian, 54, fatally struck by pick-up truck in Fridley

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man hit and killed by pick-up truck in Fridley
Minneapolis man hit and killed by pick-up truck in Fridley 00:15

FRIDLEY, Minn. — A 54-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after he was struck by a pick-up truck Thursday evening on a north metro road.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:46 p.m. in Fridley.

The truck was traveling northbound on Highway 47 when it struck the man at Mississippi Street.

6a-vo-fridley-pedestria-wcco4dwb.jpg
MnDOT

The victim has not been identified. The driver of the truck is a 29-year-old Columbia Heights man.

The state patrol says alcohol wasn't a factor in this deadly accident.

MORE NEWS: Family member of victims forgives man held responsible for fiery Brooklyn Park crash

First published on November 17, 2023 / 6:08 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.