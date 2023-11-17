Pedestrian, 54, fatally struck by pick-up truck in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. — A 54-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after he was struck by a pick-up truck Thursday evening on a north metro road.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:46 p.m. in Fridley.
The truck was traveling northbound on Highway 47 when it struck the man at Mississippi Street.
The victim has not been identified. The driver of the truck is a 29-year-old Columbia Heights man.
The state patrol says alcohol wasn't a factor in this deadly accident.
